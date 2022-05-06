Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 616,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 525,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 35.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at $486,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 31.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,475 ($18.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.47) to GBX 1,665 ($20.80) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.11) to GBX 1,375 ($17.18) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.36) to GBX 1,590 ($19.86) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,304.67.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.