Public Storage (PSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on June 30th

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $349.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Public Storage by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.15.
Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.