Public Storage (PSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 on June 30th

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Public Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $349.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,844,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Public Storage by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.