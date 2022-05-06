Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $18.00 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $24.75.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
