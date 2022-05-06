Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 250,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,223. The company has a market cap of $986.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.15. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

