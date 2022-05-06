Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.57.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$15.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,324,104. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.