Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Regional Management Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regional Management in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Regional Management by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

