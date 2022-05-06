Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Issued By KeyCorp

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $121.33 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.