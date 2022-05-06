Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Avanos Medical, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Avanos Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

