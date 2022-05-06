Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Decreased by Analyst

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

