Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the mining company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $76.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

NYSE AEM opened at $58.09 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.