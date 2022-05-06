Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

