Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.60.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.09 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

