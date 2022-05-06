Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Cut by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

ACGL opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

