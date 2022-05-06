Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $776,356.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

