Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Everest Re Group, Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Everest Re Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $11.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $10.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $44.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $48.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.50.

RE opened at $284.14 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $234.87 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.92. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

