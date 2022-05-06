Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

HRZN opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 41.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

