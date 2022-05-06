Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.77. The firm has a market cap of $365.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.