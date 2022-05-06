Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.15% and a negative net margin of 188.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

KNSA opened at $9.28 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

