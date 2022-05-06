Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NerdWallet, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of NRDS opened at $9.70 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $156,286.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

