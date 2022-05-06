Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of ON stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,082 shares of company stock worth $2,701,157. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

