Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issued By KeyCorp

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 276.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 282.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.