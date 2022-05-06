Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Central Garden & Pet Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CENT opened at $43.68 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

