Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $37.35 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,982,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,642,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,097.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

