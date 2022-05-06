Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Issued By Taglich Brothers

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for International Land Alliance in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for International Land Alliance’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Land Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
About International Land Alliance
International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.
