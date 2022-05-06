Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.77. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $142.02 on Friday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.