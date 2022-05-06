Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Issued By B. Riley

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 126.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

