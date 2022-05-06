Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Issued By KeyCorp

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $134.56 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

