Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Paramount Global Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

PARA stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

