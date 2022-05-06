Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $174.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after buying an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

