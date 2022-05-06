Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

AXS opened at $60.07 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $61.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,866,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,164,000 after buying an additional 43,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after buying an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,459,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,943,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,434,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,380,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,202,000 after acquiring an additional 243,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.