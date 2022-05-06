Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Cut by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

