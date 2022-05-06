Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $517.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.90. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $371.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

