Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

