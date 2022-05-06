Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Reduced by Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

FTS opened at $48.05 on Friday. Fortis has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

