Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Decreased by Analyst

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for J&J Snack Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $124.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.12 and its 200 day moving average is $152.85. J&J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $123.35 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.56.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.