Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered by William Blair

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KFRC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.06. Kforce has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kforce by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

