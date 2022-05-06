Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Decreased by Analyst

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of NUS opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

