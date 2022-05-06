Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.48 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

