Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

CTLT stock opened at $98.56 on Friday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

