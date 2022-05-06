Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.35. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $134,798,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.