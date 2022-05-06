Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Decreased by B. Riley

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

