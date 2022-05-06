Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

KMT stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

