Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Westlake Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Westlake in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s FY2023 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Westlake by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at $115,498,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 10,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,301,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock worth $4,720,673 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

