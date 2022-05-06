Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,156. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

