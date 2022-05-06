Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.03 Million

Analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) to post $92.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.68 million and the highest is $92.40 million. Quantum posted sales of $92.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $369.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6,391.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

