Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Quidel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.50.

QDEL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,544. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60. Quidel has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.05 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Quidel by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

