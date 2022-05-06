Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

METC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2,854.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 157,127.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on METC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

