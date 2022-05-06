Rathbones Group’s (RAT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.48) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RAT. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($32.42) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,420 ($30.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($27.11) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,224 ($27.78).

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 2,030 ($25.36) on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230 ($27.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,900.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,907.16.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

