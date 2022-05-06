Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.90.

CG stock opened at C$11.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.70. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.40%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

