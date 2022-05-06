Raymond James Weighs in on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.89.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.73 million and a PE ratio of 5.76. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

